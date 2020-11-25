Coty (NYSE:COTY) & cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) Head to Head Analysis

Coty (NYSE:COTY) and cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Coty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of cbdMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Coty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of cbdMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coty and cbdMD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty 0 11 4 0 2.27 cbdMD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coty presently has a consensus target price of $6.48, indicating a potential downside of 14.16%. Given Coty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coty is more favorable than cbdMD.

Risk & Volatility

Coty has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, cbdMD has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coty and cbdMD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty $4.72 billion 1.23 -$1.01 billion ($0.48) -15.73 cbdMD $23.65 million 5.75 -$50.43 million N/A N/A

cbdMD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coty.

Profitability

This table compares Coty and cbdMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty -15.56% -3.35% -0.72% cbdMD 75.10% 61.77% 39.52%

Summary

cbdMD beats Coty on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coty

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co. brands. It also offers mass color cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, and body care products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and e-commerce retailers under the Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Enrique, Jovan, Max Factor, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, Sally Hansen, Stetson, and 007 James Bond brands. The company also sells its products through third-party distributors. It sells its products to approximately 150 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in New York, New York. Coty Inc. is a subsidiary of Cottage Holdco B.V.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name. The company distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Level Brands, Inc. and changed its name to cbdMD, Inc. in May 2019. cbdMD, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

