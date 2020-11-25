COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.39

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 2636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CICOY. ValuEngine downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.46.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

