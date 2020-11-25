Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth $50,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

GLW stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 187.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,614 shares of company stock worth $4,296,225 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

