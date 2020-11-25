Contrasting Wi-Tron (OTCMKTS:WTRO) and Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Wi-Tron (OTCMKTS:WTRO) and Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of Impinj shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of Wi-Tron shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Impinj shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Wi-Tron has a beta of -117.2, suggesting that its share price is 11,820% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impinj has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wi-Tron and Impinj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wi-Tron N/A N/A N/A Impinj -21.57% -14.90% -8.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wi-Tron and Impinj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wi-Tron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Impinj $152.84 million 5.41 -$22.99 million ($1.02) -35.11

Wi-Tron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Impinj.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wi-Tron and Impinj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wi-Tron 0 0 0 0 N/A Impinj 0 2 3 0 2.60

Impinj has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.22%. Given Impinj’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Impinj is more favorable than Wi-Tron.

Summary

Impinj beats Wi-Tron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wi-Tron

Wi-Tron, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling ultra linear single and multi-channel power amplifiers and broadband high-speed wireless products. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Raritan, NJ.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also consists of software offerings that include ItemSense, a system software that comprises enterprise-class RAIN deployment management, software-defined algorithms for transition detection, and APIs that enable application developers to build powerful IoT solutions. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, aviation, automotive, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, sports, food, datacenter, travel, banking, and linen and uniform tracking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

