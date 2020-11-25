Contrasting Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) & Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Auris Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Auris Medical has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Auris Medical and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.93%. Given Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Auris Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auris Medical and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical N/A N/A -$6.68 million ($2.30) -0.45 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $322.36 million 2.65 $48.94 million $0.36 50.03

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Auris Medical. Auris Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Auris Medical and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical N/A N/A N/A Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 1.97% 5.50% 4.04%

Summary

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beats Auris Medical on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Auris Medical Company Profile

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. It is also developing AM-125 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of acute peripheral vertigo; and AM-201, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the prevention of weight gain and drowsiness, which are side effects of various antipsychotic drugs, as well as AM-102 for the tinnitus treatment. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with INSERM; and Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API. It offers enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; naloxone for opioid overdose; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; and Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency. The company also provides Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection to absorb and disperse other injected drugs; lidocaine jelly, a local anesthetic product for urological procedures; lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; phytonadione injection for newborn babies; atropine, calcium chloride, dextrose, epinephrine, lidocaine, and sodium bicarbonate for emergency use in hospital settings; morphine injection; and lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures. In addition, it offers procainamide for documented ventricular arrhythmias; neostigmine methylsulfate injection to treat myasthenia gravis and to reverse the effects of muscle relaxants; medroxyprogesterone acetate injectable suspension for the prevention of pregnancy; and Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection for mild or transient episodes of heart block, as well as recombinant human insulin API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and porcine insulin API. Further, the company has a pipeline of 20 product candidates in various stages of development for various indications. It serves hospitals, care facilities, alternate care sites, clinics, and doctors' offices. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

