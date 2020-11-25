Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

