Cohn Robbins (NYSE:CRHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.87

Shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 79597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Cohn Robbins Company Profile (NYSE:CRHC)

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohn Robbins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohn Robbins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.