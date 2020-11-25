Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Stock Position Reduced by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,082 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.13% of Coeur Mining worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $422,044.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CDE shares. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

