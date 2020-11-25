Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,082 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.13% of Coeur Mining worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,352,000 after acquiring an additional 367,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coeur Mining by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,994,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 407,531 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,492,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,336,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 240,590 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 543.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,391,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $422,044.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CDE shares. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

