CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.58

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 48420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $85,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $223,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at $944,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

