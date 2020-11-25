CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:CML)

CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) (LON:CML) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CML opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Wednesday. CML Microsystems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 372 ($4.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 million and a PE ratio of 29.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 236.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 255.90.

Get CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid-state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.