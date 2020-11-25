CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of CKX stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. CKX Lands has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.
About CKX Lands
Recommended Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.