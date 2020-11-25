Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,791 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $1,436,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.86 and its 200-day moving average is $125.83. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,031 shares of company stock valued at $21,697,079. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

