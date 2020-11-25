Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,791 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 95.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.86 and its 200-day moving average is $125.83. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,031 shares of company stock worth $21,697,079. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

