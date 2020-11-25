ChronoCoin (CRN) Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChronoCoin has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $92,319.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChronoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChronoCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000117 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin Token Profile

ChronoCoin (CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChronoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChronoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.