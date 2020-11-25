Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Trimmed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,262.82 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,287.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,171.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Cowen increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.95.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

