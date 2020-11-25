China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of CRGGF stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. China Resources Gas Group has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

