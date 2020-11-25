Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSEP opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

