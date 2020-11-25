Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ CSSEP opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $26.58.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
