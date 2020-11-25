Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter valued at $81,054,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after acquiring an additional 959,533 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,349,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,524,000 after acquiring an additional 698,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,660,000 after acquiring an additional 682,655 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $83,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,431. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Cerner stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

