Centrality (CENNZ) Achieves Market Cap of $51.37 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Centrality has a total market cap of $51.37 million and $267,696.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centrality has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality token can now be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,181,722,135 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

