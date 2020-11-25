Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Monday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS:MTTRY opened at $0.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

