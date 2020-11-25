Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) Plans GBX 3.57 Dividend

Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) declared a dividend on Friday, November 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.57 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CGS stock opened at GBX 360.88 ($4.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 325.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 345.45. Castings P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 443.76 ($5.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $147.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01.

In other Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) news, insider Brian J. Cooke bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,840 ($12,856.02).

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

