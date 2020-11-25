CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.74. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. Analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarParts.com news, VP Alfredo Gomez acquired 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $26,759.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,178.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,724.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,660 shares of company stock worth $78,180 and have sold 150,000 shares worth $1,931,200. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.