CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.
Shares of CTRE stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $23.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.