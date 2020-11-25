Cardiff Property Plc (CDFF.L) (LON:CDFF) Raises Dividend to GBX 12.80 Per Share

Cardiff Property Plc (CDFF.L) (LON:CDFF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.80 ($0.17) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Cardiff Property Plc (CDFF.L)’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CDFF opened at GBX 1,725 ($22.54) on Wednesday. Cardiff Property Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,724.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,727.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43.

Cardiff Property Plc (CDFF.L) Company Profile

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of Â£25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

