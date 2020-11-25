Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.36% from the company’s previous close.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $16.73 on Monday. Root has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

