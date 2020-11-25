Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target to $42.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 209.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRNX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $13.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $447.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 511,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 117,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,186,000 after buying an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

