Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a report issued on Friday, November 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.86 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.68. The company had revenue of C$4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.82 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$110.50 to C$115.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$111.89.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$111.06 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$67.52 and a 12-month high of C$115.96. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$102.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$96.60.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 4,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.69, for a total value of C$433,527.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$877,735.85. Also, Director Nanci Ellen Caldwell bought 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$99.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,061.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$534,736.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

