Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded to Sell at BTIG Research

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GOOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.26.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $4,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1,883.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796,803 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 285,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 72,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

