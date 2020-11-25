Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.67

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.67 and last traded at C$8.50, with a volume of 63004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $849.58 million and a PE ratio of 10.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

