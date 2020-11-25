Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 816.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 770,377 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 212,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 122,794 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cameco by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,600,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,362,000 after buying an additional 184,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCJ opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,034,000.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cameco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cameco from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

