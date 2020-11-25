Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) PT Raised to $18.00

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CADE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

CADE stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.82. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $186.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Richard Fredericks acquired 3,477 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,930.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 4,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $48,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,213.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 26.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 123,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 25,890 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 135.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 104,596 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 287.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 134,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,115.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 130,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

