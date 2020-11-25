BTIG Research Boosts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $124.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $119.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s current price.

MDT has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.48.

Shares of MDT opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

