Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.434 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Shares of BEP.UN stock opened at C$78.82 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$43.74 and a 12-month high of C$83.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$72.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.76.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.