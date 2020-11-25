Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Plans $0.87 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.868 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

BEPC opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52. Brookfield Renewable has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $78.67.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

