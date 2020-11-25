Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lennar Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Lennar in a report issued on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Seth anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LEN. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. 140166 raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.72.

NYSE:LEN opened at $76.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $866,772.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,751,186.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,964 shares of company stock worth $12,824,118. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Lennar by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

