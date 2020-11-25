Brokerages Set Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Price Target at $46.78

Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

NYSEARCA:JAMF opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. Jamf has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Jamf during the third quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Jamf during the third quarter worth $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jamf during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Jamf during the third quarter worth $231,000.

