Brokerages Set Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Target Price at $46.78

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JAMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Jamf from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82. Jamf has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jamf will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

