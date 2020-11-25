Brokerages Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Target Price at $19.21

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,021 shares of company stock worth $3,016,318. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HP by 1,286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. HP has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HP will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

