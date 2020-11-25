Brokerages Set Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Price Target at $9.00

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $337.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 337.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 486.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

