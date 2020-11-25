Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Up 48.3%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) rose 48.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.67 and last traded at $33.62. Approximately 77,574,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,601% from the average daily volume of 4,559,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

BLNK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $908.02 million, a PE ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Marks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 1,018.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 207,840 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

