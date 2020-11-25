BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.58.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $699.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $639.74 and its 200-day moving average is $576.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $700.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.