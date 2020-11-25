BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 64.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

