BitSend One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. One BitSend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $128,568.21 and approximately $10.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.11 or 0.00588406 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008245 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00030047 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.30 or 0.01073168 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 29,167,275 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitSend

