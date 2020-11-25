Bitnation Reaches Market Cap of $186,601.70 (XPAT)

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded up 78.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, Bitnation has traded up 86.7% against the US dollar. One Bitnation token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and LATOKEN. Bitnation has a market cap of $186,601.70 and $1,761.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitnation

Bitnation launched on April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,671,995,338 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation . Bitnation’s official website is bitnation.co

Bitnation Token Trading

Bitnation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitnation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitnation using one of the exchanges listed above.

