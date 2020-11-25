Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.
Biodesix stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $19.13.
