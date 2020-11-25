BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BigCommerce in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BigCommerce’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $80.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $50,839,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $30,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $13,849,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $9,069,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $5,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 981,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $64,568,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 212,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $13,966,032.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323 over the last 90 days.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

