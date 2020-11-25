BidaskClub Upgrades frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) to “Hold”

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

FTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

frontdoor stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. frontdoor has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 90.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $909,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,270,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,692,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

