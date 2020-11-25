BidaskClub Upgrades AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to “Sell”

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Macquarie raised shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of AMCX opened at $32.99 on Monday. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 69.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

