BidaskClub Downgrades Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) to Hold

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RLGT opened at $6.00 on Monday. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter.

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

